EQT (NYSE:EQT) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) were up 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.11 and last traded at $16.15, approximately 394,797 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,365,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.33.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.18 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in EQT by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,579,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,745 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,391,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

