Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Sets New 12-Month High at $180.05

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $180.05 and last traded at $180.02, with a volume of 38760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.01.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.46, a PEG ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

In related news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Equifax by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Equifax by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Equifax by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Equifax by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

