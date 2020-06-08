Esports Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GMBL) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (OTCMKTS:GMBL)’s share price fell 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.57, 633,864 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 59% from the average session volume of 397,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers bet exchange style wagering, player versus player betting, and on professional esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering Website. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc in May 2017.

