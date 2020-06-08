EtherGem (EGEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $77,521.78

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EtherGem has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. EtherGem has a market cap of $77,521.78 and approximately $10,269.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00045188 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.93 or 0.05523997 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002409 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00055951 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002719 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.