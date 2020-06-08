Ethos (ETHOS) Price Tops $0.0272 on Exchanges

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Ethos token can currently be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. Ethos has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethos has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00045188 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.93 or 0.05523997 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002409 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00055951 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002719 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

ETHOS is a token. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io . Ethos’ official website is www.ethos.io

