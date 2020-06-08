Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.94.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ES. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,425,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,379,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,621,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,839 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,049,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,365,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882,982 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,467,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,317,000 after buying an additional 4,052,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,198,000 after buying an additional 740,483 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,183. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.89. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.