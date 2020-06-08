Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Shares Gap Down to $6.19

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.23, but opened at $6.19. Evolent Health shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 46,755 shares trading hands.

EVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Evolent Health from $10.15 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Evolent Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.01.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $529.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $247.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.35 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

