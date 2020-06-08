Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Shares Gap Up to $0.43

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.53, but opened at $0.43. Extraction Oil & Gas shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 1,177,278 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Stephens lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 144.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $165.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 306,935 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 458,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 163,120 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,255,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 391,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 1,231.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,379,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

