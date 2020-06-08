Extremely Negative News Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Share Price

News articles about Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) have trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Medical Facilities earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OTCMKTS MFCSF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,429. Medical Facilities has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Medical Facilities from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Medical Facilities in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.