Fantasy Sports Hits Market Cap of $55,398.52 (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 405.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. Over the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded up 74.4% against the U.S. dollar. Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $55,398.52 and $4.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00045405 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.16 or 0.05594860 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002408 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00056140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002728 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

DFS is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com

Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

