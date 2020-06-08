Fantom Price Tops $0.0062 (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last week, Fantom has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Bibox and Bgogo. Fantom has a market cap of $11.27 million and $1.33 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.21 or 0.01968201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00178375 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00045588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00119189 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bgogo, Hotbit, Bibox, Kucoin, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

