FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FARO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.
NASDAQ FARO traded up $1.55 on Monday, reaching $60.23. 119,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,648. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 22.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FARO Technologies Company Profile
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.
