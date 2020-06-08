FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FARO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ FARO traded up $1.55 on Monday, reaching $60.23. 119,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,648. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.70. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FARO Technologies will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 22.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

