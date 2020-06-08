Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) rose 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.99 and last traded at $102.98, approximately 507,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,016,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.96.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FRT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $138.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.84.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

