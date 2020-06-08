Fetch Hits Market Capitalization of $24.78 Million (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last seven days, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch token can currently be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX and Binance. Fetch has a total market cap of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $552.81 or 0.05690789 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002565 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00055630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002630 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010290 BTC.

About Fetch

Fetch (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai . The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

