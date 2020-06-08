Financial Survey: KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) and Allied Esports Entertainment (OTCMKTS:AESE)

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares KONE OYJ/ADR and Allied Esports Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KONE OYJ/ADR N/A N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -52.97% -20.76%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for KONE OYJ/ADR and Allied Esports Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KONE OYJ/ADR 2 5 1 0 1.88 Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00

Allied Esports Entertainment has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.99%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than KONE OYJ/ADR.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KONE OYJ/ADR and Allied Esports Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KONE OYJ/ADR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million 3.54 -$16.74 million ($0.92) -3.99

KONE OYJ/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of KONE OYJ/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 71.8% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allied Esports Entertainment beats KONE OYJ/ADR on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

KONE OYJ/ADR Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services. It serves architects, consultants, builders, developers, housing corporations, building owners, and facility managers worldwide. KONE Oyj was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

