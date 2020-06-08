FintruX Network Price Reaches $0.0205 on Top Exchanges (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 7th. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $1,124.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network (FTX) is a token. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

