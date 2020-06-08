First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sets New 1-Year High at $167.78

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $167.78 and last traded at $167.77, with a volume of 49311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.65.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.33 and a 200 day moving average of $140.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the first quarter worth $212,000. Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 11.7% during the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $640,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $29,570,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,307,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

