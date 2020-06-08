First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDM) Trading Up 2.3%

First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDM)’s share price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.79 and last traded at $43.28, approximately 1,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 37,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.32.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.99.

Get First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund by 137.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 17,335 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund by 127.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund by 129.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 37,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund by 21.6% during the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.