First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.22

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.22 and last traded at $81.23, with a volume of 32354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $23,927,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 69.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 66.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 67.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $2,522,000.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

