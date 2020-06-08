Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $68.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cfra reduced their price target on Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Five Below from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Five Below from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Five Below from $159.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.00.

Get Five Below alerts:

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $4.37 on Thursday, reaching $105.68. The stock had a trading volume of 53,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,326. Five Below has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $137.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $687.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,381.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.