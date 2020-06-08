Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)’s share price shot up 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.19, 1,097 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 41,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter.

About Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers business segments. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

