FLO (FLO) Price Down 0.9% This Week

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. FLO has a total market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $19,219.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00050600 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000225 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

