FNKOS (FNKOS) One Day Volume Tops $77.00

FNKOS (CURRENCY:FNKOS) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. FNKOS has a total market cap of $380,877.75 and approximately $77.00 worth of FNKOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FNKOS has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FNKOS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00081456 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00376915 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010486 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000493 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012414 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015387 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FNKOS is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2018. FNKOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,782,696 tokens. The official website for FNKOS is www.foglink.io . FNKOS’s official Twitter account is @FNKOSofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

FNKOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNKOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNKOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FNKOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

