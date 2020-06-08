Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Stake Lowered by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the first quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 825.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 10.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

FMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB stock traded up $2.11 on Monday, reaching $74.43. 550,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,159. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.78.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

