FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) Shares Gap Up to $1.10

Shares of FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $1.10. FORESIGHT AUTON/S shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 151,951 shares traded.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on FORESIGHT AUTON/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.48.

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FORESIGHT AUTON/S stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 118,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.45% of FORESIGHT AUTON/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

FORESIGHT AUTON/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes stereo/quad-camera vision systems and V2X cellular-based solutions for the automotive industry in Israel. It develops advanced driver assistance systems for accident prevention, which are designed to provide real-time information about a vehicle's surroundings while in motion.

