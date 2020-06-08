FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Sidoti

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price target hoisted by Sidoti from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on FormFactor in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised FormFactor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on FormFactor from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on FormFactor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.67.

NASDAQ:FORM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.17. 12,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,086. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.75. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 1.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. FormFactor had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $160.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,505,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 5,111 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $127,110.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,216 shares in the company, valued at $428,161.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,111 shares of company stock worth $890,791 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FormFactor by 90.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 886,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,819,000 after purchasing an additional 420,300 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the first quarter valued at $4,570,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the first quarter valued at $420,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the first quarter valued at $744,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

