Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.55

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.55 and last traded at $81.55, with a volume of 18 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.68.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Formula Systems (1985) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $448.21 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 4.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FORTY. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

