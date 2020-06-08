Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.64.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.92 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

FRO stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,193,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,470. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.78. Frontline has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $288.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.09 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 31.15%. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Frontline’s payout ratio is 341.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Frontline by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,114,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 513,277 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Frontline by 217,430,900.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,174,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,309 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

