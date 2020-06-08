FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) to post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. FS KKR Capital reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 73.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.00 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.20.

NYSE FSK traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,874,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,317. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.93%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.00%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $34,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 445,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $1,621,106.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $79,720 and have sold 588,515 shares valued at $2,153,826. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

