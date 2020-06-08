FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.87

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.87 and last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 301500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $615.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.41.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 48.49% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FutureFuel during the first quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 4,909.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FutureFuel during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 10.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Company Profile (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

