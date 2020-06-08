Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Shares Gap Up to $2.81

Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $2.81. Gannett shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 445,019 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

The stock has a market cap of $371.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $948.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.21 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gannett Co Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 379,203 shares in the company, valued at $371,618.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gannett stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

