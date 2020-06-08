Garlicoin (GRLC) Hits Market Cap of $16,758.22

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi, Nanex and CryptoBridge. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $16,758.22 and $1.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Garlicoin has traded up 53.4% against the US dollar.

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 57,362,275 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io.

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Nanex, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

