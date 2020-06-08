GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Shares Gap Up to $3.90

Shares of GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.31, but opened at $3.90. GasLog shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 58,142 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of GasLog from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Pareto Securities cut shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of GasLog from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. DNB Markets cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

The company has a market cap of $314.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. GasLog had a negative net margin of 21.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GasLog Ltd will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in GasLog by 70.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Company Profile (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

