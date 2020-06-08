Generation Bio (GBIO) to Raise $126 Million in IPO

Generation Bio (GBIO) plans to raise $126 million in an IPO on Friday, June 12th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 7,400,000 shares at a price of $16.00-$18.00 per share.

Generation Bio has a market-cap of $705.5 million.

J.P. Morgan, Jefferies and Cowen served as the underwriters for the IPO and Wedbush PacGrow was co-manager.

Generation Bio provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are an innovative genetic medicines company creating a new class of gene therapy utilizing our proprietary non-viral gene therapy platform to provide durable, redosable treatments for millions of patients living with rare and prevalent diseases. Our non-viral gene therapy platform incorporates our high-capacity DNA construct called closed-ended DNA, or ceDNA; our cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle delivery system, or ctLNP; and our established, scalable capsid-free manufacturing process. Using our approach, we are developing novel gene therapies to provide targeted delivery of genetic payloads that include large and multiple genes to a range of tissues across a broad array of diseases. We are also engineering our gene therapies to be redosable, which may enable individualized patient titration to reach the desired level of therapeutic expression and to maintain efficacy throughout a patient’s life. “.

Generation Bio was founded in 2016 and has 85 employees. The company is located at 301 Binney Street, Cambridge, MA 02142, US and can be reached via phone at (617) 655-7500 or on the web at http://www.generationbio.com.

