Genesis Vision Price Reaches $1.04 on Top Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $429,573.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00010644 BTC on exchanges including Ovis, Binance, Hotbit and HitBTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, Hotbit, Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

