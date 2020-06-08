Giant (GIC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $69,173.75

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Giant coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.59, $10.42, $31.10 and $33.89. In the last seven days, Giant has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Giant has a market capitalization of $69,173.75 and $4,062.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Giant alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00451388 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00117928 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00013607 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008613 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005750 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000461 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003546 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Giant Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 7,773,220 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.98, $70.83, $50.68, $5.63, $24.71, $31.10, $7.59, $33.89, $11.91, $20.33, $10.42 and $13.92. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.