Global Currency Reserve Achieves Market Capitalization of $62,331.11 (GCR)

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded 79.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. During the last week, Global Currency Reserve has traded 97.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Global Currency Reserve has a total market capitalization of $62,331.11 and $701.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Currency Reserve coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018766 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000436 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Global Currency Reserve

GCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 107,001,200 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Currency Reserve is gcrcoin.com

Buying and Selling Global Currency Reserve

Global Currency Reserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Currency Reserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Currency Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

