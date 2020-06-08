Global UAV Technologies (CNSX:UAV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Global UAV Technologies Ltd (CNSX:UAV) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 121570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

Global UAV Technologies Company Profile (CNSX:UAV)

Global UAV Technologies Ltd. provides unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) based services and products in Canada. The company offers aerial images; and conducts UAV based surveys in mining and aggregates, agriculture, inspection, and construction surveying sectors. It also delivers data options, including aerial photogrammetry, orthographic mosaics, DEM and DTM topographic maps, volume calculations, and HD imagery for insurance or promotional purposes.

