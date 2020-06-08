Goldcoin Trading Down 27% Over Last 7 Days (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded 27% lower against the dollar. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $204,640.94 and approximately $78.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00480579 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012872 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000528 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003207 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

