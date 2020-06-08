Grandfield & Dodd LLC Grows Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,686 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,515 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,508,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,499,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,799 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,439,269 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,773,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,557,000 after buying an additional 1,930,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,003,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,891,000 after buying an additional 1,294,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $1.16 on Monday, hitting $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,039,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,637,649. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.34. Devon Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $29.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Devon Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.