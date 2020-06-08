Grandfield & Dodd LLC Grows Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International makes up about 1.7% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $14,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15,216.7% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.81. 4,860,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,417,727. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen raised Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $654,045.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,517 shares in the company, valued at $28,411,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

