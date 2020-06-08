Grandfield & Dodd LLC Grows Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 8,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $817,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,137 shares of company stock worth $13,478,453. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NBIX stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.51. The stock had a trading volume of 823,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,857. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.15. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $128.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.87.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

