Grandfield & Dodd LLC Grows Stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $10,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 19.1% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 70,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,911,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,120,000 after buying an additional 5,679,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,334,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,087,000 after buying an additional 1,794,782 shares during the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.72. 1,386,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,537. Unilever NV has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $92.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.4445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.