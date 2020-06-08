Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $9.66 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $9,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 161,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 52,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,904.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO David M. Wold purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,604.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,837,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,123. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.87.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

