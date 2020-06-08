Grandfield & Dodd LLC Increases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.41, for a total transaction of $586,092.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,297 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,797.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.85, for a total transaction of $48,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,099,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,776 shares of company stock worth $105,906,877. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $7.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $604.04. 964,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $567.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $618.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $466.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $487.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

