Grandfield & Dodd LLC Raises Holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,262,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,086,651,000 after purchasing an additional 378,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,388 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,280,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,919,000 after buying an additional 24,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,229,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,645,000 after buying an additional 117,760 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,511,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,729,000 after buying an additional 812,103 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.47.

Shares of SGEN stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,550. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.02 and a 52-week high of $168.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Seattle Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, Director Marc E. Lippman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $152,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,398,996.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 11,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $1,959,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,261 shares of company stock valued at $103,421,813 over the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

