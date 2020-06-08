Grandfield & Dodd LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,275 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in Amdocs by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 3,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 15.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.25. 1,201,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.19%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. ValuEngine raised Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

