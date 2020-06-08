Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 2,420 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up approximately 1.6% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $13,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS traded up $3.85 on Monday, hitting $186.82. 1,058,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,634. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $187.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 33,758 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total value of $5,756,414.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,677.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $1,720,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,428.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,340 shares of company stock worth $19,907,364. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Synopsys from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.64.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.