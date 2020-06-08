Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 4,299 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.19.

MDLZ traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.61. 9,138,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,468,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.16. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

