Graphcoin Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the dollar. One Graphcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Graphcoin has a market capitalization of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00452946 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00118019 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00013602 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008619 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005759 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000462 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003552 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Graphcoin Profile

Graphcoin is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net . The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

